MMSD plans to pilot full-day 4K program next year

Madison Metropolitan School District officials are hoping to pilot a full-day, 4-year-old kindergarten program beginning next year.

The program, which would initially be housed at two schools, would build on the district’s 52 half-day 4K offerings, which began in 2011. Under a proposal outlined to the School Board Monday, Leopold and Mendota elementary schools would be the sites for the 2021-22 iteration, with the Mendota class offered in English and the Leopold section bilingual.

The implementation plan calls for expansion in 2022-23 with an additional full-day section at Mendota, and at one of the 26 Early Care and Education sites that house half-day programs now. Any further expansion would be based on a review of data and surveys.

Full-day 4K as suggested under the implementation recommendation would cost $297,618 in year one, $578,569 in year two and $595,670 in year three. Those costs include staff, classroom materials, assessments, curriculum and professional development, with the operating referendum providing up to $1.3 million for the program, if successful.