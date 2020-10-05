MMSD plans to pilot full-day 4K program next year

Madison Metropolitan School District officials are hoping to pilot a full-day, 4-year-old kindergarten program beginning next year.
The program, which would initially be housed at two schools, would build on the district’s 52 half-day 4K offerings, which began in 2011. Under a proposal outlined to the School Board Monday, Leopold and Mendota elementary schools would be the sites for the 2021-22 iteration, with the Mendota class offered in English and the Leopold section bilingual.
The implementation plan calls for expansion in 2022-23 with an additional full-day section at Mendota, and at one of the 26 Early Care and Education sites that house half-day programs now. Any further expansion would be based on a review of data and surveys.
Full-day 4K as suggested under the implementation recommendation would cost $297,618 in year one, $578,569 in year two and $595,670 in year three. Those costs include staff, classroom materials, assessments, curriculum and professional development, with the operating referendum providing up to $1.3 million for the program, if successful.
Without the referendum, MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said it would be difficult to include the pilot in what she anticipates will be an extremely challenging budget year for 2021-22. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said it was worth considering how important the commitment could be regardless of the referendum outcome, even as tough budget decisions could be required.
“At some point you’re going to have to put a stake in the ground and say, is this an equity strategy or not?” Jenkins said.
Among the challenges to moving to a full-day, 4K program has been the state budget, which counts 4K students as one-half of a K-12 student for state aid purposes. MMSD does state-required family outreach to increase that to 0.6 of a student for funding purposes.
A state bill to count 4-year-olds in a full-day district program for five days a week as full students got a public hearing last year but did not advance for a vote from the full Legislature. According to a fiscal estimate attached to that bill, 32 of the state’s 421 school districts offered full-day 4K Monday through Friday at the time.
The bills, one each in the state Senate and Assembly, were among the recommendations offered by a bipartisan state Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding earlier in 2019.
MMSD now offers optional 4K at 26 elementary school sites and 26 Early Care and Education sites Tuesday through Friday, either AM or PM. The programs must have 437 hours of minimum instruction.
Enrollment has remained between 1,722 and 1,797 each of the last five years, according to district data, though that number has dropped below 1,500 for this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials anticipate enrollment would rise with a full-day program that better aligned with the traditional work and school day.
Co-chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford said that she heard from some families in her time as a principal at Mendota Elementary School that they couldn’t coordinate schedules for a half-day program.
“The full-day 4K pilot would allow us to reach another demographic of students and families that otherwise would not have access to 4K due to parent work schedules and childcare availability with the current half-day model,” Stanford said.
Preliminary results from a family survey show that 70% of respondents from 1,902 households with children under the age of 4 surveyed were interested in 4K at their neighborhood school. Of those interested in enrolling their child in 4K, 85% responded that full-day would be more convenient for their family and 81% responded that caregivers or parents need to work during the day and they’d need a full-day program to participate.
Research has shown quality early education can pay off in future learning for students, and MMSD officials hope a full-day program could help reduce achievement gaps and accelerate growth and learning for students who have historically been underserved.
“It is a critical component to our overall early literacy strategy,” said assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad.
