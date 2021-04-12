MMSD planning virtual 'Madison Promise Academy' for fall with 200-250 students

McCray said on Friday he believes the short-term and long-term conversations have to be had “in tandem with each other” to provide certainty to families that enroll and find their student successful that they will be able to maintain that type of learning.

“(I want to) show how technology can really help a large variety of students,” McCray said. “I’m also hoping that we are reimagining what education can look like and I’m hoping that we are doing a great job of providing our students within MMSD choices that fit their needs.”

He wants to communicate more information to families in the coming months, with the enrollment period expected to take place at the same time as normal annual enrollment. He said MPA will provide students who fare better at home — whether that’s academically or for other reasons, like childcare — an option.

“Students decide to be online for different reasons, and now they have an opportunity to figure out and see the diversity of needs of why students decide to be online,” he said. “It is a school of choice and that choice and that voice is more so going to be student-driven and not just administrators dropping the students there.”