MMSD planning virtual 'Madison Promise Academy' for fall with 200-250 students

Virtual school will continue in the Madison Metropolitan School District next year, at least for 200-250 middle and high school students who want it.
MMSD officials are planning for a virtual learning opportunity called the “Madison Promise Academy” to begin in the fall, open to MMSD students in grades six through 12. The move follows a challenging year when students abruptly shifted out of classrooms to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of our students are really thriving in the online environment, so what we want to do is we want to make sure that as a district we are providing those options to our families to be able to just do that,” MMSD director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray told the School Board last week.
He explained in an interview Friday that the school will have a “virtual flair or flavor to it,” with teachers dedicated only to online teaching rather than the concurrent model that’s being phased in as grade levels return for in-person instruction. MPA students would take core classes online but attend school in-person for certain electives like music or drama classes, which McCray suggested would help their social-emotional learning.
MPA would have a principal and up to seven teachers for 2021-22 under the plan presented April 5. It would require an $840,000 budget, according to a budget presentation planned for the April 12 School Board Operations Work Group meeting.
Board member Cris Carusi said that while the board needs to make a funding decision in the 2021-22 budget for this short-term option in the fall, the creation of a new school should be a more in-depth conversation. She said allocating money for MPA this year would not imply approving a long-term virtual option in the district.
“Our budget decisions right now need to be focused on meeting the needs of our kids in the fall,” Carusi said. “But deciding to open a new virtual school is a different level of decision-making.”
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt compared it to a pilot program and asked that administrators put in place ways to evaluate MPA's success. McCray is expected to present more details on the school to the board by June.
McCray said on Friday he believes the short-term and long-term conversations have to be had “in tandem with each other” to provide certainty to families that enroll and find their student successful that they will be able to maintain that type of learning.
“(I want to) show how technology can really help a large variety of students,” McCray said. “I’m also hoping that we are reimagining what education can look like and I’m hoping that we are doing a great job of providing our students within MMSD choices that fit their needs.”
He wants to communicate more information to families in the coming months, with the enrollment period expected to take place at the same time as normal annual enrollment. He said MPA will provide students who fare better at home — whether that’s academically or for other reasons, like childcare — an option.
“Students decide to be online for different reasons, and now they have an opportunity to figure out and see the diversity of needs of why students decide to be online,” he said. “It is a school of choice and that choice and that voice is more so going to be student-driven and not just administrators dropping the students there.”
Administrators included in their presentation that they hope to expand the virtual programming in the coming years, likely staying in grades 6-12 for 2022-23 but adding K-5 options in fall 2023 or 2024.
“We have to design a program that will be like none other in Wisconsin and we can do that,” McCray said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.