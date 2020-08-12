MMSD on ‘hiring pause,’ working on staffing analysis for virtual first quarter

The Madison Metropolitan School District has paused hiring for most open positions as it evaluates staffing needs for a virtual first quarter.
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds confirmed the “temporary district wide hiring pause for the time being” in an email Wednesday, as MMSD officials “evaluate our overall staffing needs for the fall considering our virtual learning approach.” The district paused hiring for central office positions in June, he wrote, and began a staffing analysis process with schools July 27.
“The goal is to ensure that all positions needed to support a high quality virtual learning environment are identified, supported and filled first,” LeMonds wrote. “And that any position that may not be 100% utilized is identified and individuals provided other options to provide services in the district needed, such as MSCR Cares child care sites this fall.”
Nurses, nursing assistants and technical services staff are considered priority positions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and any vacancies in those areas will be filled, LeMonds wrote.
“These are a very small number of positions with highly specialized training needed at this time,” he wrote.
LeMonds said it is unknown how much money will be saved at this point as the analysis remains underway. It is expected to be done in “the next few weeks,” he wrote. A new analysis would be completed at the time of any decision to move to a hybrid or in-person model this year, he added.
The School Board approved the preliminary 2020-21 budget June 29, but board members and chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel acknowledged it was likely to change before it is finalized in October. The uncertainty comes from concerns that the state will pass a Budget Repair Bill that cuts school funding as well as questions about enrollment, with some parents considering withdrawing their students for homeschool or private schools that are offering in-person instruction.
In a recent update to staff provided to the Cap Times, the district wrote that the pause would continue “until we can get an exact understanding of the roles, responsibilities and tasks of every unit and position during virtual and hybrid instruction models.”
“We have asked supervisors to recommend staff who would be a good fit to work in our child care model, to support our students who need it, but to also protect the district from layoffs and/or employee furloughs in the fall to the greatest extent possible,” the update stated.
The district will “keep all options on the table, including furlough and layoff while doing our best to keep reductions away from the classroom,” according to the update.
In an email, Madison Teachers Inc. executive director Ed Sadlowski wrote, “The District's ‘hiring pause,’ coupled with threats of furlough and layoffs send the wrong message to the school community.”
“The ‘Risk Assessment Tool,’ or safety guidelines issued by the Wisconsin Department of Public Health require smaller classes, and more staff,” Sadlowski wrote.
Positions including classroom teachers and social workers “will be the first priority staff evaluated through the staffing analysis,” LeMonds wrote.
“We will ensure all schools have the skill sets and positions they need in all cases,” he wrote. “We simply didn't think we could use the staffing models we created in February under the new circumstances we found ourselves in.”
Most school principal positions have been filled, according to LeMonds’ email. The Blackhawk Middle School position, which became vacant when Jamie Sims left to become an athletic director in Middleton, “will fill based on our typical processes to fill a principal (position) this late in the year,” LeMonds wrote.
“Our schools are in need of their leaders more now than ever,” he wrote.
