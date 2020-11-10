MMSD looks ahead to budget planning with uncertainty due to COVID-19 related enrollment drop

The Madison School District will look to January enrollment numbers and family surveys to better inform the Madison School Board as it prepares to work on a 2021-22 budget, after a significant enrollment decrease this year due to COVID-19.

The district has never seen an enrollment projection like this year’s, said Andrew Statz, executive director of research accountability and data use.

Statz’s office expects the district to see a small increase in enrollment of about 74 students for the 2021-2022 school year after 1,005 fewer enrolled in the district this year.

Enrollment projections could change, Statz said, as the district plans to offer hybrid or in-person instruction next year, which could help attract families back to the district.

“Our primary assumption is that this COVID effect is really a one-time phenomenon,” Statz said.

Enrollment projections are essential to the budget work, which the School Board will begin in January, as one of a few metrics used to set state-mandated revenue limits. Those projections are used to determine how much per-pupil aid a school system is eligible to receive.