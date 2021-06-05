MMSD in-person students had slightly higher attendance than those who remained virtual

In-person student attendance is based on a student showing up for the school day, whereas virtual students are marked in attendance if they attend live instruction via Zoom, complete an asynchronous or independent learning assignment or communicate with teachers via phone call, email or office hours.

District spokesman Tim LeMonds did not respond to a request for an interview with a district staff member to discuss the attendance rates.

The largest increases for in-person attendees were at the high school level. For example, seniors who opted into in-person learning had a 78% attendance rate in the first week back. That rose slightly to 79% in the second week, but then jumped up to 87%.

Similarly, 10th and 11th graders saw jumps from 83% to 90% and 80% to 88%, respectively, between their first and second weeks back.

No grade in elementary school dropped below a 91% attendance rate for in-person students, while middle schoolers hovered between 86% and 90% at all three grades.

Virtual rates, on the other hand, saw a bit more fluctuation.