MMSD hoping for in-person summer school for students entering grades K-9

Thousands of Madison Metropolitan School District students could be learning in-person by this summer.

While any return to classrooms during the 2020-21 school year remains in question, district officials hope to give students entering grades K-9 next year a four-hour-a-day summer school option from June 21 through July 30 this summer.

Staff presented summer school plans to the School Board Monday.

MMSD aims to enroll 25% of its current K-8 enrollment for summer school, focusing on those with 80% or less attendance this year and who were delayed or are still unable to access virtual learning. For students in middle school, they will also look for those who received a grade of “N/A” in math or reading or who have a 1.67 or lower cumulative GPA in seventh and eighth grades in the core content areas.

The district will also consider recommendations from school staff on who to invite for summer school programming, director of summer learning Nicole Schaefer said.