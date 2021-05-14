MMSD hopes to announce 2021-22 in-person learning decision by end of June

Madison Teachers Inc. spokeswoman Michelle Michalak wrote in an email that the union “will continue to work with MMSD on prioritizing the health and safety of the MMSD community, including the importance of having students in school.”

“Of course all of our educators want to be back full-swing in the fall,” Michalak wrote. “Conditions have changed so many times during the past year, it is too early to say for sure what next year will look like.”