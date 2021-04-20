MMSD high schools planning in-person graduation ceremonies

The latest emergency order from Public Health Madison & Dane County does not put a limit on the number of people who can gather for an outdoor event, but requires that numbers are limited "to ensure individuals who are not members of the same household" can maintain six feet of physical distance.

Memorial has set its times, with ceremonies at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. La Follette will hold hourlong ceremonies at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., while the two other schools said times will be announced later.

Each school cautioned that things could change between now and June, with more details to come as they are worked out.

