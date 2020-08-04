MMSD fall plan includes Sept. 8 virtual start, MSCR child care for up to 1,000 kids

“We are focusing on the priority standards for students that are required to accelerate learning,” said assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad.

Kvistad said they learned from summer school, as well, especially about common platform use, dedicated time for family outreach and collaboration with grade level teams.

A major concern, regardless of the quality of learning, has been what working parents whose businesses may be reopening can do during the day. According to a report from the district’s Research and Program Evaluation Office, 33% of families on a recent survey indicated a need for child care during virtual learning.

The plans outlined Monday show Madison Sports and Community Recreation will host 16 MSCR Cares sites to care for about 1,000 elementary school students during school hours. Community providers have confirmed an additional 830 spots that will be located at elementary and middle schools so far, according to the presentation.