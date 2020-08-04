MMSD fall plan includes Sept. 8 virtual start, MSCR child care for up to 1,000 kids

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s plan for learning this fall includes a Sept. 8 start and child care for up to 1,000 kids.
District administrators outlined the latest updates to the “Instructional Continuity Plan” Monday night for the School Board’s Instruction Work Group. Board members expressed appreciation to staff for their efforts and asked questions about engaging students and ensuring they get some social experiences despite the restrictions of the virtual environment.
The district announced July 17 it would begin the year virtually through at least Oct. 30 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to re-evaluate the possibility for in-person instruction in the weeks ahead of each new quarter within the school year.
Staff moved abruptly to online learning this spring, along with many districts around the state and country as schools closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. While its effectiveness got mixed reviews from families and staff, district officials hope that spending the next month focused on virtual learning and providing professional development to staff can help make the fall a better experience.
“We are focusing on the priority standards for students that are required to accelerate learning,” said assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Lisa Kvistad.
Kvistad said they learned from summer school, as well, especially about common platform use, dedicated time for family outreach and collaboration with grade level teams.
A major concern, regardless of the quality of learning, has been what working parents whose businesses may be reopening can do during the day. According to a report from the district’s Research and Program Evaluation Office, 33% of families on a recent survey indicated a need for child care during virtual learning.
The plans outlined Monday show Madison Sports and Community Recreation will host 16 MSCR Cares sites to care for about 1,000 elementary school students during school hours. Community providers have confirmed an additional 830 spots that will be located at elementary and middle schools so far, according to the presentation.
Registration for the child care sites runs Aug. 5-21, and children will be prioritized by ability to pay for child care; principal referrals for academic and virtual learning support; children of MSCR Cares staff; children of essential workers; and children of teachers.
Monday’s presentation also included results from the parent survey in July, which was still open when the district made its announcement about virtual learning. The survey asked parents to indicate whether their children were “likely” to participate in one of three potential learning models: all in-person, all virtual or a hybrid model.
Of the more than 8,000 respondents, 46% said their student would be likely to participate in an all in-person instructional model, 78% said they were likely to be part of all-virtual instruction and 72% indicated they would likely participate in a hybrid model.
The survey found that more than one-quarter of the households that responded had at least one member in a high-risk category for complications from COVID-19. Of the 2,231 households responding that way, 1,922 had a household member in a high-risk category — 681 of that number were children.
Instructional changes
The plan for teaching and learning this fall will focus on acceleration, and officials hope to more clearly define roles for staff and expectations for students.
According to the presentation, 4K students will use Ready Rosie and SeeSaw, K-5 students will use SeeSaw for Education and students in grades 6-12 will use Google Classroom. Zoom will be used for any live instruction, with email and Google Hangouts for communications between staff members.
Instruction will include social-emotional learning woven into the curriculum, along with standards-aligned, anti-racist instruction.
Grading will return closer to normal, with elementary teachers providing feedback to students and families weekly and report student progress through family-teacher conferences and report cards. Secondary teachers will update their gradebooks each week and high school students will receive letter grades.
Attendance, which was based on teachers and students being in contact at least once a week this spring, will be taken daily. Students will be counted in attendance through participation in virtual class gatherings or communication between that student and their teacher through a variety of platforms.
Staff will go through professional development beginning Tuesday, Aug. 25, through Friday, Sept. 4. The plan includes time to cover standards and accelerated learning, teacher team time, anti-racism work, family connections and technology training.
Child care plans
The MSCR Cares sites will run Sept. 8 through Oct. 30.
Sites, mostly elementary schools, would house about 60 students each separated into four cohorts of 15. When possible, students would attend child care at their school site. MSCR ran eight sites this summer serving about 300 students.
“We feel like we had a really solid plan this summer with MSCR Cares and we’re building on that with some of the lessons that we learned,” said MSCR executive director Janet Dyer.
Those lessons include simplifying registration, improving family communication and adding staff for student learning support.
MMSD will reassign 150 staff members to the program, and a variety of departments will contribute efforts to make the program work — transportation to schedule bus routes, building services to assign rooms and protection equipment, and food services to provide breakfast and lunch.
The program is expected to cost more than $1 million for the year, with the district planning to use funds through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief package to cover those costs.
“We wanted to ensure the funding is there. Should we be in virtual learning longer than just the first quarter, we wouldn’t want this to run out on families,” said MMSD chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel.
