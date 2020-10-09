MMSD enrollment drops by more than 1,000

“The decisions (board members) made in July means that we don’t need to shake schools up right now,” she said.

The results of a staffing analysis that informed what, if any, positions were exempt from the hiring freeze have not been made publicly available. The Cap Times submitted a records request for the results on Sept. 28.

The School Board will have to pass two budgets later this month, one for if the Nov. 3 operating referendum fails and another for if it passes, which would add $6 million to the 2020-21 budget. The board is expected to vote on the budgets at its Oct. 26 meeting.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.