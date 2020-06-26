MMSD considers 3 plans for fall; hybrid would have students in school 2 days, virtual 3 each week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Metropolitan School District released its preliminary fall reopening plan Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, district officials are planning for three scenarios amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: all in-person, all virtual learning and a "hybrid model" that would be a blend of the two. Under that model, students would be divided into two cohorts, attending school in-person two days each week and learning virtually for three days.

"The health and safety of our students has been the cornerstone of our plan development for the fall," interim superintendent Jane Belmore said in the release. "With guidance, information and research around COVID-19 evolving very rapidly, the district's approach to the reopening of schools will need to be flexible, nimble and with a plan that positions the district in an optimal state of readiness."

Under the hybrid plan, students in Cohort A would attend in-person Monday and Tuesday and learn virtually Wednesday through Friday. Cohort B students would learn virtually Monday through Wednesday and attend in-person Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays would be used for deep cleaning the schools while teachers would do virtual professional development and planning.