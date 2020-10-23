MMSD budget proposals don't include raise levels pushed by union

If the $33 million operating referendum is approved, it would add funding to the Black Excellence Initiative and fully fund adoption of a new early literacy curriculum and materials to go with professional development for staff on the subject. The materials and curriculum adoption would be a two-year process under the non-passing budget.

The $317 million capital referendum, meanwhile, would fund renovations to the four comprehensive high schools, fund construction for a new elementary school and consolidate Capital High School into a single location.

The district’s tax rate will be similar to last year or decrease, depending on the Nov. 3 referenda outcomes.

If the referenda both pass, the mill rate would rise from $11.10 per $1,000 of property value to $11.13 per $1,000 of property value. If they fail, it would drop to $10.55 per $1,000 of property value.

The rates are kept relatively steady by the 5.75% growth in the tax base, and both would be well below the $12.08 per $1,000 of property value from 2015.

