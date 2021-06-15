MMSD budget includes $200K for free menstrual products at schools

“We are now making a $200,000 investment in menstrual equality because of your voice,” Muldrow said. “So for young people out there who are wondering if you can impact the way our district works, the answer is absolutely yes and for the better.

“This isn’t a conversation we would’ve had without you.”

District chief financial officer Kelly Ruppel said the initiative in the budget is a collaboration between students, district health staff and the MMSD building services team.

“We heard from our students loud and clear and we’re super excited to be supporting the Bleed Shamelessly effort,” Ruppel said.

The students leading the push compared products like tampons and menstrual pads to other bathroom necessities earlier this year as they made their case.

“Our district provides toilet paper,” then-Memorial High School senior Anika Sanyal said in April. “I don’t think asking for period products is anything of a different caliber.

“It’s an issue of equity that affects 50% or more of the population in the district.”