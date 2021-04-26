MMSD budget draft includes expanded full-day 4K pilot, cost-of-living base wage hike

“Without the referendum from November, our revenue would be down pretty significantly,” Ruppel said. “(It) ensure(s) the stability of our schools moving into next year and through COVID-19. Without it we would’ve been in a negative revenue spot.”

Federal funding

The initial preliminary budget does not include any funds from federal COVID-19 relief.

The first relief package was used in the current school year, according to the budget draft, while the full amounts from the second and third rounds of relief are not certain yet. The preliminary budget should include funds from the second relief package, ESSER II, by the time the board votes in June, Ruppel said.

She expects to discuss the use of the funds with the School Board next month during an Operations Work Group meeting. What she knows as of now is that at least $18.9 million from ESSER II will be split between a “Big Idea” campaign and ongoing needs like instructional services for special education students, contact tracers and PPE.