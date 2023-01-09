MMoCA exhibit teaches students about contemporary Native Americans and their contributions to the arts

Students who aren’t familiar with contemporary Native Americans might think of Indigenous people as only living in the past in stories they read in books.

So when a traveling exhibit by multimedia artist Wendy Red Star, a member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) tribe came to town, it was a chance for students to see Native Americans depicted as living in the present and making contributions to the arts.

“I want the students to know that Native people aren’t just in the past but they are in the present ... That is the most important thing we have learned in the past year,” said Meri Lau, art teacher at Midvale Elementary School. “Now we see them living, and they are artists, contemporary artists that create contemporary art and their heritage is reflected in their art.”

Lau took her students to see Red Star’s exhibit “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” which can be viewed through Feb. 26 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. The students also made art projects related to the exhibit.

The exhibit is aimed at children and families, and Charlotte Cummins said it has allowed the Madison museum to do a lot of outreach with schools and it touches on a number of different curriculum areas. Cummins was the director of education and programs at MMoCA when the Midvale students toured the exhibit last month. She has since take a job at the Madison Children’s Museum.

An educator guide for teachers was developed by the education team at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and was then updated by the MMoCA to reflect state educational curriculum standards.

MMoCA has an area with hands on activities and video monitors so visitors can see Red Star and hear her voice and hear her father speak his Native language. A book display is designed to inspire learning more about Native American culture, heritage and values, and a reading list for children and teens can be found on museum’s website at the mmoca.org/wendy-red-star-reading-list.

Because Red Star wanted the museum to highlight Wisconsin Native Americans to illustrate the diversity in Native people, historical photos highlighting indigenous people from around the state are hung in the lobby of the museum.

The wall text next to installations also has been translated in the language of the Ho-Chunk as the museum sits on their land, Cummins said.

Raised on the Apsáalooke (Crow) reservation in Montana, Red Star now lives in Portland, Oregon. Her many forms of expression include photography, sculpture, video, fiber arts and performance, and the exhibit includes stuffed animals she has made. An avid researcher, Red Star uses historic imagery and material culture as direct references for her photographs and installations.

At the center of “Children of the Large-Beaked Bird” are portraits taken during the 1873, 1880 and early 1900s Crow Delegations that brought leaders to Washington, D.C., to meet with officials to negotiate territory and reservation boundaries. Red Star adds details and annotations to these images that highlight the leaders’ humanity and importance.

“Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” which is the English translation of “Apsáalooke,” also takes a close look at the lives of children and the importance of language. The U.S. government attempted to eradicate the Apsáalooke language by forcibly removing Crow children from their homes, sending them to boarding schools, and teaching them only English. Because of this concerted effort, only 3,000 to 4,000 tribal members speak the language.

“It was cool,” second-grader Theo Batka said about the exhibit. “There’s a lot of pictures of a long time ago.”

Second-grader Quinn Parish said she liked the photo of the Crow Delegation.

“I really liked the quilts,” second-grader Lucia Olson said about the pieces that combined quilt patterns with family portraits. “I really liked the pictures of Wendy Red Star.”

Lau handed out little booklets to her students at the museum. They included illustrations of what they would see at the Red Star exhibit and one of the other two exhibits they viewed while they were at the museum. The booklets also included guidelines for touring he museum and encouragement for them to come back with their families.

As part of the art projects, which other grades also did, Midvale social worker Shaya Schreiber showed students a video of her making beaded woodland floral patterns and a jingle dress, which is worn by women participating in the Jingle Dress Dance at a Native American Pow Wow. It includes ornamentation with multiple rows of metal, such as cones, that create a jingling sound as the dancers move.

Schreiber, who is a member of the Marten Falls Band of Ojibwe in Canada, also makes moccasins, tobacco bags and earrings with beads and porcupine quills.

Students incorporated beads in paper versions of a bandolier bag, which is a Native American shoulder pouch.

Another art project was a life-size diorama with woodland animals from Wisconsin, because Red Star’s exhibit included a massive photograph of one of the many dioramas she created.

Schreiber served on an advisory group for the Wendy Red Star exhibition and also accompanied the Midvale students. She said Midvale has been making a big effort to teach students about different cultures including those of Native Americans. Committees work on creating content to teach students, and cultural celebrations are planned.

“Our Midvale community has done a great job with that,” Schreiber said. “Learning about Native American culture and art is as important for our Native students as it is for other students.”

