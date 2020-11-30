Minority students share their stories in science so others feel power of representation

“It’s at the highest position for the greatest amount of scientific autonomy. You are in charge of the research,” Li said. “Being able to influence the next generation of scientists is really exciting.”

Amy Reimer, middle school math and science teacher at Core Knowledge Charter School, said she has taken her students to the festival every year and also has brought her own children to it. This year her students chose four sessions and then wrote about what they got out of them.

“It’s just a great way to show kids the application of science in their lives. It sparks their interest. It expose them to careers in science. It exposes them to what is going on in their own community and it connects them with resources that are available in the Madison area,” Reimer said. “It was really neat to hear (underrepresented students’) stories through that lens.”

Another presenter, Kaila Javius-Jones, is a Ph.D. student in the pharmaceutical sciences program at UW-Madison who is pursuing a research career in the pharmaceutical industry. She said in an interview she has received great support from her mother, who didn’t have the opportunity to continue her education after becoming a mom right after high school.