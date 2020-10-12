Mineral Point School District closes, switches to online learning

The Mineral Point School District in Iowa County announced Monday it would be closing for at least two weeks and switching to online learning.

The Mineral Point School Board voted Monday night to close and move remote, following a recommendation from the Iowa County Health Department.

School will be closed Tuesday for a preparation day, and digital learning will start Wednesday, the district said in a Facebook post.

Regular season games for volleyball, cross country and boys soccer will also be suspended, but postseason games will be allowed, the district said. Football is also suspended for two weeks.

The earliest the district plans to return to a hybrid of in-person and digital learning will be Oct. 27, the district said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.