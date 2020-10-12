 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mineral Point School District closes, switches to online learning
0 comments

Mineral Point School District closes, switches to online learning

{{featured_button_text}}
School book and apple
iStock photo

The Mineral Point School District in Iowa County announced Monday it would be closing for at least two weeks and switching to online learning. 

The Mineral Point School Board voted Monday night to close and move remote, following a recommendation from the Iowa County Health Department. 

School will be closed Tuesday for a preparation day, and digital learning will start Wednesday, the district said in a Facebook post

Regular season games for volleyball, cross country and boys soccer will also be suspended, but postseason games will be allowed, the district said. Football is also suspended for two weeks. 

The earliest the district plans to return to a hybrid of in-person and digital learning will be Oct. 27, the district said. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics