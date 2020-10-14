Mineral Point School Board votes to resume sports as online learning begins

The Mineral Point School Board voted to allow athletic participation to resume as online learning began in the school district Wednesday.

The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday to vote on whether to allow student athletes to resume participating in sports after voting Monday to close district schools for at least two weeks and switching to online learning.

Boys soccer, cross-country and volleyball are allowed to resume immediately, while football can resume on Oct. 26, according to a district Facebook post. All student athletes will need to quarantine for 14 days after their last day of competition and will continue with online learning during that time before coming back to school buildings.

Superintendent Mitch Wainwright said the board’s goal was to “provide safety in a pandemic and still allow opportunities for student athletes.”