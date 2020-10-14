 Skip to main content
Mineral Point School Board votes to allow athletic participation as online learning begins
Mineral Point football

A photo posted to the Mineral Point School District's Facebook page on Sept. 28. 

 MINERAL POINT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Mineral Point School Board voted to allow athletic participation to resume as online learning began in the school district Wednesday

The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday to vote on whether or not to allow student athletes to resume participating in sports after voting Monday to close district schools for at least two weeks and switching to online learning.

Boys soccer, cross country and volleyball are allowed to resume immediately, while football can resume on Oct. 26, according to a Facebook post. All student athletes will need to quarantine for 14 days after their last day of competition and will continue with online learning during this time before coming back to school buildings. 

Superintendent Mitch Wainwright said the board's goal was to "provide safety in a pandemic and still allow opportunities for student athletes." 

"This was an extremely difficult decision for the school board to make knowing the amount of passion and energy families and athletes put into their respective sports," he said. "This was as difficult a decision I think I've been involved in with the school district. I know the board didn't take this lightly."

The decisions made by the board were not unanimous, Wainwright said. 

