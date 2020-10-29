Milton High School moving online starting Monday

The Milton School District announced Thursday its high school will switch to online learning starting Monday.

The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 at Milton High School and Rock County public health guidelines as reasons for moving all of the high school's students to online learning.

Friday will be a non-instructional day for all high school students while staff prepare to transition to the new learning model. Online instruction for all students will begin Monday.

The district said online learning will continue until at least Nov. 13, at which point the district will look into returning to in-person schooling depending on active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The announcement also affects extracurricular activities, including athletics, which are canceled unless they are able to find a way to continue operating completely online.

All other schools in the district will continue with regular instruction as they have not seen "significant increase" in positive cases of COVID-19.