 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milton High School moving online starting Monday
0 comments
alert top story

Milton High School moving online starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Milton referendum (copy)
Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal

The Milton School District announced Thursday its high school will switch to online learning starting Monday. 

The district cited rising cases of COVID-19 at Milton High School and Rock County public health guidelines as reasons for moving all of the high school's students to online learning. 

Friday will be a non-instructional day for all high school students while staff prepare to transition to the new learning model. Online instruction for all students will begin Monday.

The district said online learning will continue until at least Nov. 13, at which point the district will look into returning to in-person schooling depending on active cases of COVID-19 in the county. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The announcement also affects extracurricular activities, including athletics, which are canceled unless they are able to find a way to continue operating completely online. 

All other schools in the district will continue with regular instruction as they have not seen "significant increase" in positive cases of COVID-19.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the high school for all of its students during online learning starting Friday.

Photos: A look inside the new Verona High School

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics