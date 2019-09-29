EVANSVILLE — The $3.1 million upgrade to science, technology, engineering, art and math education at Evansville High School is clearly visible.
That’s because windows were installed where unnecessary lockers once stood, so that students walking by can see into the classrooms. In addition, windows were installed in walls between adjoining classrooms so students can see through two rooms all the way to the manufacturing lab.
"That end of the building was all block walls," said Jason Knott, the school's principal. "That area has become a hub of activity."
The design also allows greater supervision by teachers.
"The thoughts with the windows were two-fold; one for supervision with students constantly moving between spaces. The other reason was we wanted to make that space more visible and enticing to students," Knott said. "Students would be able to look into those spaces and see all the activity and awesome things going on, which may lead to some students taking some of those CTE (career and technology education) courses they not have previously considered."
The funding was approved in a referendum last November. Construction began in May.
Senior Ashley Belk is typical of the students Knott is hoping the newly configured space will attract in years to come. Belk, who plans to attend college, normally wouldn’t take a class like power mechanics.
"I found it interesting and I would like to learn how things work more," Belk said. "I love it. It’s fun. You get to learn about different machines and you get to hang around (new) people here."
Knott said to reach the maximum number of students, the space was created to facilitate an integrated curriculum and collaboration among teachers in different subject areas so certain units mean students are moving between spaces to use the equipment in different labs.
Robert Kostroun, technology education teacher, said tying together different subjects brings lessons on paper to life.
While nearly 4,400 square feet was added, staff also looked at how existing space could be better used, Knott said. Ideas for the project changed over time, such as the creation of the "science smart lab," which wasn’t even on the radar, he said.
In one case, what was basically a storage area with a mini-shop was turned into a full-fledged lab for the agricultural teachers, Jim Kvalheim and Karsen Vance. The space will eventually be used to raise fish, Vance said.
Senior Sheena Burris, who wants to be a veterinarian, said she appreciates that students no longer have to move plants out of the way to work in veterinary science classes.
Tony Riel, who teachers digital art and graphic design, said it is "really inspiring" for students to take a project from the design process to a finished, manufactured piece. The new equipment allows that.
Senior Aidan Powers, who was working with Belk and senior Noah Johnson at the large-format digital printer for Evansville High's new Hall of Fame, said he liked that students got to work on promotional materials rather than having to farm them out.
"It’s special that it’s all done in school," he said. "It means more."
Senior Alex Bradley is one of the students who wound up helping to troubleshoot the new equipment and has trained students to use it. He said he is inspired as he looks toward a career working with three-dimensional models.
"If you would have asked me back in kindergarten if this is what I was going to be doing, I’d thought you were insane," Bradley said. "I never thought I’d get the opportunity to work on all this."