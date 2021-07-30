Milestone Democratic School looks forward to second school year

It was a special experience to be part of the first group attending the school, she said.

“To be the first students there to help grow the school, to have what I want, it was great,” said Genevieve, whose sister will also attend Milestone in the fall.

Richardson is looking forward to a school year that he and others hope will align with their original plans, which had been in development for two years before the pandemic. The preview at the end of the school year gave him confidence in their model.

“When we started doing small groups toward the end of the school year, and then seeing all the students getting along, and being able to do hands-on things and have some reference of normality by coming back to school, I think that helps,” he said. “Seeing, ‘OK, this is a little peek at what next year will be like.'”

Saturday’s event will include free food, music and a town hall meeting with information from the school. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. at 2758 Dairy Drive. There is also a virtual informational session on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 2-3 p.m.

