Midvale Elementary grounds get helping hand from Collaboration Project

Midvale Elementary School sits on an enviable stretch of land with lots of room for playing and gardening, but with that space comes lots of upkeep.

So when a group offered to send in volunteers to tame the school grounds right before Midvale opened its doors to students again this fall, it wasn’t turned down.

Nicola Porto, director of engagement of the Collaboration Project, which organized the work, said she was struck when she heard Principal Becky Galvan say, “What a relief,” in the midst of the undertaking on Aug. 28.

“We’re so thankful,” said Galvan, who originally believed she would get help inside the school until COVID-19 protocols ended that.

Porto said she could imagine how Galvan — who also pitched in, as did her family — faces so many other things that need to get done at the school.

“It was an utter relief to the principal and everyone who was there that day,” Porto said. “This is the ground the students walk on every day when they enter the school building and it tells them that they matter.”