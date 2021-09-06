Midvale Elementary grounds get helping hand from Collaboration Project

Midvale Elementary School sits on an enviable stretch of land with lots of room for playing and gardening, but with that space comes lots of upkeep.
So when a group offered to send in volunteers to tame the school grounds right before Midvale opened its doors to students again this fall, it wasn’t turned down.
Nicola Porto, director of engagement of the Collaboration Project, which organized the work, said she was struck when she heard Principal Becky Galvan say, “What a relief,” in the midst of the undertaking on Aug. 28.
“We’re so thankful,” said Galvan, who originally believed she would get help inside the school until COVID-19 protocols ended that.
Porto said she could imagine how Galvan — who also pitched in, as did her family — faces so many other things that need to get done at the school.
“It was an utter relief to the principal and everyone who was there that day,” Porto said. “This is the ground the students walk on every day when they enter the school building and it tells them that they matter.”
The Collaboration Project was formed in 2019 for the “good of the community,” said Jon Anderson, founder and executive director. It is a collaboration of churches, which vary depending on the occasion, and one focus of the organization is “collaboration events.” The work at Midvale was part of a larger service project effort called For Dane, which involved six churches with hopes of it being an annual event. They were Arbor Covenant Church, Foundry414, Christ Church Madison, Lighthouse Church, Troy Gardens Missional Family and Westwood Christian Church.
The mission of the Collaboration Project is for churches to find common ground for the common good, said Anderson, who worked as a pastor in the Madison area for about 20 years.
“We could find a common ground space around serving our schools,” he said.
For Dane served as a way to strengthen existing church and school partnerships and foster new ones, Anderson said.
More to do
In addition to the work at Midvale, For Dane included other projects over the weekend. A total of 384 gift bags were assembled for the staff at some schools. Some schools were chosen because of existing or hoped-for partnerships, and the bags for all staff included school supplies and treats for the employees. Gift bags at some other schools only went to custodial staff with the idea that they are often under appreciated, Anderson said.
The Collaboration Project also provided volunteers to help run the Welcome Back Celebration at Leopold Elementary School and worked at Troy Community Gardens and the Breed Farm garden.
The volunteers working on the Midvale grounds included some other groups brought in because of their gardening expertise. They spent about three hours there doing tasks such as pulling unwanted plants and improving walking trails. As part of that, they put down 30 yards of mulch and 5 tons of crushed granite, Anderson said.
Giving back
Volunteer Brook Soltvedt, who lives near the school, learned of the need for help identifying what plants to pull through some organizations to which she belongs. Soltvedt, who had a chance to chat with fellow volunteer Elise Duskin while they were busy pulling weeds, said it was great to have a chance to visit with someone because of the isolation of the pandemic.
Kara Westmas, who has a child at Midvale and serves as a school liaison for Midvale Community Garden on the school grounds, said she likes to support gardening education in the schools.
“I just wanted to do something,” said Ann Sippy, a member of Westwood Christian Church. “I don’t know a whole lot, but I’m just asking questions.”
She was surprised how big the grounds are because, she said, she can’t see it all from driving by on Midvale Boulevard.
Salvador Herrera, a member of Lighthouse Church, said he was volunteering as a way to give something back to the community because he is blessed by being healthy and having work.
“One of Lighthouse’s biggest goals is to be a light in the community and help in any way we can so this just fit in with what we believe in,” said Stephanie Avila, associate pastor at Lighthouse Church.
A message
Avila was joined at Midvale by her children, fourth-grader Belen and third-grader Abi, who were pulling weeds. Belen said she didn’t know what work to expect.
“I did know it would be helping the community,” she said.
Adam Tomlinson, lead minister at Westwood Christian Church, said the project would have been too much for his small church to take on alone. He also said it was significant to be doing the work at Midvale, which is near his church.
“By serving Midvale Elementary, our church is kind of by extension serving our neighborhood. It’s been extra hard with COVID to serve our community,” he said. “It’s our way to say to kids, ‘Enjoy a beautiful playground. Enjoy a beautiful garden.’”
School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom
Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here.
The trees and the vista just beyond the school forest could be preserved under current plans for the North Side subdivision
A field trip to a Wisconsin Dells water park was cut short when a thunderstorm rolled in, giving campers another water-themed lesson.
The camp at Madison Community Montessori School in Middleton was designed to pique students' interests and explore language, math and science.
Glitter became dragon scales, and dish soap was worm guts.
Harbor launched 12 weeks of summer camps that take advantage of the athletic club and also bring in educational elements, with themes such as summer Olympics, recycling and carnival.
Madison School & Community Recreation, Madison Parks and the Madison Reading Project are bringing free, accessible recreation to the city's neighborhoods through the Mobile Madison program.
Greathead showed up at an end-of-the-year party wearing a skirt decorated with rainbows her students drew with fabric markers.
Signs on the Eagle School trail identify species through the characteristics of leaves, fruit and bark, explain why leaves change color in the fall, and discuss oak savanna restoration.
The school began in a church basement in 2005.
Children learn a new language while engaging in hands-on activities such as arts and crafts, storytelling, music and movement and dance.
Marilyn Ruffin founded the Sun Prairie BEAM Awards to shine a light on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in the community.
A $13,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will help expose middle-schoolers to careers in manufacturing and technology.
The school celebrates the passage of seasons through art, music and story to strengthen a connection to the rhythms of nature.
“It’s really nice we get to go outside and do nice things for people,” said freshman James Bradley.
Keena Schroeder's cheesecakes have raise $1,000 for the Sun Prairie School District’s Hunger Hero Campaign to pay down outstanding balances for students' lunches.
“I have very few (curriculum areas) that teach reading, writing and critical thought better than hip-hop,” said social studies teacher Andy Hartman. “It lends itself to kids who typically don’t engage in schools.”
Once Monona Terrace was secured for rehearsal space, the “Percussion Extravaganza” concert was recorded, and it will be available online at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Drotzer's Polish bantam chicken earned her a grand champion award at the Jefferson County Fair, where her drake was a reserve champion.
The program combines academic and technical classroom instruction with mentored on-the-job learning.
Social workers in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District sprang into action to get essentials like toilet paper to families in need.
Edgewood Campus School teacher Kim VanBrocklin has been using brain-based learning initiatives in her teaching for nearly two decades.
“Daphne is a force to be reckoned with,” said Leah Williams, science teacher and adviser for the school's Green Team at Middleton High School.
Students were asked to grab a makeshift drum and play along or dance or do both as they watched an online video performance at home.
The temperature was hovering around 2 degrees and frost was in her hair, yet Sena Pollock didn’t seem fazed about the prospect of spending six…
Olbrich's Rainforest Rhythms celebrates cultures from tropical and sub-tropical rainforest regions through dance and music.
The program serves disconnected, low-income young people ages 16 to 24 in Dane County and guides them toward self-sufficiency through mentoring, education and employment training.
A $1,115 grant from Friends of MSCR grant was used to buy winter clothing, such as snow pants and gloves, and play equipment, including sleds and tools to build igloos.
Sophia De Oliveira and brother Nickolas De Oliveira created Project Empower's Lung Model Kit to help children understand the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Middleton High School hockey season was canceled because of COVID-19, team members built two rinks at Penni Klein Park.
In Kathy Nieber-Lathrop's “Gingko Finds Her Forever Home,” a girl who is adopted sets off on an adventure to find her Chinese tree an earthen home.
“I just wanted to do something. I don’t know a whole lot, but I’m just asking questions.”
Ann Sippy, a member of Westwood Christian Church