Midvale Elementary grounds get helping hand from Collaboration Project
SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT | MIDVALE ELEMENTARY

Midvale Elementary grounds get helping hand from Collaboration Project

Midvale Elementary School sits on an enviable stretch of land with lots of room for playing and gardening, but with that space comes lots of upkeep.

So when a group offered to send in volunteers to tame the school grounds right before Midvale opened its doors to students again this fall, it wasn’t turned down.

Nicola Porto, director of engagement of the Collaboration Project, which organized the work, said she was struck when she heard Principal Becky Galvan say, “What a relief,” in the midst of the undertaking on Aug. 28.

“We’re so thankful,” said Galvan, who originally believed she would get help inside the school until COVID-19 protocols ended that.

Porto said she could imagine how Galvan — who also pitched in, as did her family — faces so many other things that need to get done at the school.

“It was an utter relief to the principal and everyone who was there that day,” Porto said. “This is the ground the students walk on every day when they enter the school building and it tells them that they matter.”

The Collaboration Project was formed in 2019 for the “good of the community,” said Jon Anderson, founder and executive director. It is a collaboration of churches, which vary depending on the occasion, and one focus of the organization is “collaboration events.” The work at Midvale was part of a larger service project effort called For Dane, which involved six churches with hopes of it being an annual event. They were Arbor Covenant Church, Foundry414, Christ Church Madison, Lighthouse Church, Troy Gardens Missional Family and Westwood Christian Church.

The mission of the Collaboration Project is for churches to find common ground for the common good, said Anderson, who worked as a pastor in the Madison area for about 20 years.

“We could find a common ground space around serving our schools,” he said.

For Dane served as a way to strengthen existing church and school partnerships and foster new ones, Anderson said.

More to do

In addition to the work at Midvale, For Dane included other projects over the weekend. A total of 384 gift bags were assembled for the staff at some schools. Some schools were chosen because of existing or hoped-for partnerships, and the bags for all staff included school supplies and treats for the employees. Gift bags at some other schools only went to custodial staff with the idea that they are often under appreciated, Anderson said.

The Collaboration Project also provided volunteers to help run the Welcome Back Celebration at Leopold Elementary School and worked at Troy Community Gardens and the Breed Farm garden.

The volunteers working on the Midvale grounds included some other groups brought in because of their gardening expertise. They spent about three hours there doing tasks such as pulling unwanted plants and improving walking trails. As part of that, they put down 30 yards of mulch and 5 tons of crushed granite, Anderson said.

Giving back

Volunteer Brook Soltvedt, who lives near the school, learned of the need for help identifying what plants to pull through some organizations to which she belongs. Soltvedt, who had a chance to chat with fellow volunteer Elise Duskin while they were busy pulling weeds, said it was great to have a chance to visit with someone because of the isolation of the pandemic.

Kara Westmas, who has a child at Midvale and serves as a school liaison for Midvale Community Garden on the school grounds, said she likes to support gardening education in the schools.

“I just wanted to do something,” said Ann Sippy, a member of Westwood Christian Church. “I don’t know a whole lot, but I’m just asking questions.”

She was surprised how big the grounds are because, she said, she can’t see it all from driving by on Midvale Boulevard.

Salvador Herrera, a member of Lighthouse Church, said he was volunteering as a way to give something back to the community because he is blessed by being healthy and having work.

“One of Lighthouse’s biggest goals is to be a light in the community and help in any way we can so this just fit in with what we believe in,” said Stephanie Avila, associate pastor at Lighthouse Church.

A message

Avila was joined at Midvale by her children, fourth-grader Belen and third-grader Abi, who were pulling weeds. Belen said she didn’t know what work to expect.

“I did know it would be helping the community,” she said.

Adam Tomlinson, lead minister at Westwood Christian Church, said the project would have been too much for his small church to take on alone. He also said it was significant to be doing the work at Midvale, which is near his church.

“By serving Midvale Elementary, our church is kind of by extension serving our neighborhood. It’s been extra hard with COVID to serve our community,” he said. “It’s our way to say to kids, ‘Enjoy a beautiful playground. Enjoy a beautiful garden.’”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom

Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. You can find all the School Spotlight stories from 2021 here. 

School Spotlight

Each Monday, the State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin.

Send story ideas to Sandy Cullen at scullen@madison.com or 608-252-6137.

“I just wanted to do something. I don’t know a whole lot, but I’m just asking questions.”

Ann Sippy, a member of Westwood Christian Church

