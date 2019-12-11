Middleton students to return to class as police investigate threats directed at student walkout

Middleton-Cross Plains students will return to class Thursday as police continue to investigate social media threats directed at a student walkout, which prompted the school district to close its two high schools Wednesday.
Superintendent Dana Monogue said an Instagram account had images and language that contained "general threats of violence" against a walkout students at Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School were planning for Wednesday morning.
After the social media posts were brought to the attention of school officials Tuesday, the district decided to cancel classes at the two schools Wednesday, and the walkout — in support of victims of sexual assault and harassment — didn't happen.
The Instagram page has since been taken down, and all schools will be open Thursday, Monogue said.
"We haven't received any additional threats or information that is concerning to us," Monogue said at a news conference. "After consulting with law enforcement, we determined that the threat is no longer credible, and we're going to have school at all of our schools tomorrow."
You have free articles remaining.
The Clark Street Community School, a project-based charter school, was mentioned by name in one of the posts, but no threats were directed at specific people, Monogue said.
Middleton police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said a search warrant has been executed on the Instagram page the threats appeared.
The person behind the social media posts has not yet been identified, he said, but criminal charges are possible.
"Social media is our reality. Threats of school violence, that is our reality," Monogue said. "We are trying our best to navigate all that while keeping safety and security at the forefront of everything we're doing so kids can come to school."
She said an increased police presence around all the district schools will continue Thursday. Monogue said there will be "supports in place in both of our high schools so that students are well cared for, our staff are well cared for."
While only high school classes were canceled, the threats caused many parents to keep their children home. Attendance Wednesday for elementary and middle school students was at only 54%, said Perry Hibner, the district's spokesman.
Monogue said the district will work with organizers of the student protest to increase awareness of sexual assault and support for victims, but a rescheduled walkout won't be happening soon.
"Because safety and security has to be our No. 1 priority, we are not going to allow a protest to occur in the short-term," she said.