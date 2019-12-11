Middleton students to return to class as police investigate threats directed at student walkout

The person behind the social media posts has not yet been identified, he said, but criminal charges are possible.

"Social media is our reality. Threats of school violence, that is our reality," Monogue said. "We are trying our best to navigate all that while keeping safety and security at the forefront of everything we're doing so kids can come to school."

She said an increased police presence around all the district schools will continue Thursday. Monogue said there will be "supports in place in both of our high schools so that students are well cared for, our staff are well cared for."

While only high school classes were canceled, the threats caused many parents to keep their children home. Attendance Wednesday for elementary and middle school students was at only 54%, said Perry Hibner, the district's spokesman.

Monogue said the district will work with organizers of the student protest to increase awareness of sexual assault and support for victims, but a rescheduled walkout won't be happening soon.

"Because safety and security has to be our No. 1 priority, we are not going to allow a protest to occur in the short-term," she said.

