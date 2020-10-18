Middleton offering outdoor, interactive reading activity with a Halloween twist

MIDDLETON — Children who make a trip to Downtown Middleton are in for a treat this year even though the annual trick-or-treating event has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

StoryWalk, an outdoor, interactive reading of the book titled “Click, Clack, Boo!: A Tricky Treat,” allows participants to stop at 20 different businesses to read a page or two of the book posted at each place.

“We are looking for Halloween activities that are outside,” said Molly Schuman about taking her daughter on the StoryWalk recently.

Schuman’s daughter, Margot Layde, 4, picked out a tutu to wear with her Halloween-themed tights and shirt for the occasion. The family lives in Downtown Madison and Margot already has “Click, Clack, Boo!: A Tricky Treat” because she is given a book every Halloween and the author, Doreen Cronin, is a favorite, Schuman said.

Businesses are numbered and plotted on a map so readers can follow the stops in order. A coordinating activity such as asking what letter the word sheep starts with and then what other words start with “S” are also posted to create games that can be played between stops.