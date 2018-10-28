This year could see the most referendums and the highest amount of total referendum funding …

Nov. 6 referendums in south-central Wisconsin

What voters are being asked to approve, by district:

Belmont

Borrowing $9.85 million to make safety and security upgrades and infrastructure and site improvements, build classroom additions to the elementary school, and remodel technical education, agriculture, special education and other district space.

Beloit Turner

Borrowing $26.485 million to build an elementary school and renovate the high school to expand programming in science, technology, engineering and math.

Brodhead

Exceeding revenue limits by $950,000 in the 2019-20 through 2021-22 school years to maintain programming and facilities.

Dodgeville

Borrowing $10 million to build, furnish and equip an auditorium, gymnasium and associated space at Dodgeville High School.

Edgerton (two questions)

Borrowing $40.6 million to build an addition to and reconfigure an elementary school; make renovations at the high school science labs, commons and office; and make building improvements and safety and security upgrades districtwide.

Exceeding the district's revenue limit by $1.25 million beginning with the 2018-2019 school year to support additional space, recruit and retain staff, and enhance educational opportunities.

Evansville (two questions)

Exceeding the revenue limit by $1.2 million for the 2019-20 through 2023-24 school years to maintain educational programming and operate the district.

Borrowing $34 million to build a middle school, add space and make other improvements to the high school, and remodel the field house.

Hillsboro (two questions)

Exceeding the revenue limit by $500,000 per year from 2019-20 through 2022-23 to maintain district facilities and current programs.

Borrowing $3.7 million to make building and site improvements, including remodeling to bring the district into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jefferson

Exceeding the revenue limit by $775,000 for the 2019-20 through 2022-23 school years to maintain class sizes, provide educational programming, maintain facilities and address safety and security needs.

Lake Mills (two questions)

Borrowing $2.49 million to make improvements to existing outdoor athletic areas, and construct and equip a multipurpose outdoor facility at the high school.

Borrowing $6.9 million to add classrooms and remodel the high school.

Middleton-Cross Plains (two questions)

Borrowing $138.9 million to build and equip a new elementary school, build an addition to the high school, and build a cafeteria addition to Park Elementary School, and remodel Clark Street Community School for use as an early learning site.

Exceeding the revenue limit by $2.8 million for the 2019-20 school year and by $2 million for the 2020-21 school year and thereafter to pay for staffing and other operational expenses associated with new and expanded facilities, technology upgrades, safety and security upgrades, and equipment.

Mineral Point (two questions)

Borrowing $11.92 million for an addition to and remodeling of the elementary school, including adding classroom and gym space, improving parking and securing the lobby.

Exceeding the revenue limit by $350,000 a year to pay for operational expenses.

Monona Grove (two questions)

Borrowing $57 million to build a new elementary school in Cottage Grove, renovate district facilities, make safety and security upgrades, and do maintenance.

Exceeding the revenue limit by $930,000 a year to pay for operational and maintenance expenses, including any additional costs associated with the new elementary school.

Monroe (two questions)

Exceeding the revenue limit by $1.5 million per year from 2019-20 to 2023-24 to maintain current programming, services, class sizes and electives, and to sustain the current replacement schedule for technology, curriculum and textbooks.

Borrowing $3.36 million for improvements at Parkside Elementary and Monroe Middle schools, including HVAC improvements, safety upgrades, remodeling to come into compliance with the ADA and energy-efficiency projects.

New Glarus (two questions)

Exceeding the revenue limit by $500,000 per year to pay for operational costs to maintain and expand instructional programs, staffing and facilities.

Exceeding the revenue limit by $1.2 million in the current school year to buy land.

Oregon (two questions)

Borrowing $44.9 million to build a new elementary school.

Exceeding the revenue limit by $2,118,487 per year to operate the new elementary school and for maintenance projects.

Poynette

Borrowing $28.385 million to build a new elementary school, make safety and security improvements and remodel and update science and technical education areas at the high school, and complete districtwide building maintenance and site improvements.

River Valley

Exceeding the revenue limit by $1.3 million in 2019-20, $2.25 million in 2020-21 and $3 million in 2021-22 to maintain educational programs and the current level of district operations.

Watertown

Exceeding the revenue limit by $2 million in 2018-19, $3.5 million in 2019-20, $3.5 million in 2020-21, $3.7 million in 2021-22 and $3.9 million in 2022-23 to pay for educational programs, services and building maintenance.

Whitewater

Exceeding the revenue limit by $2 million in 2019-20, $2.8 million in 2020-21, $3.6 million in 2021-22 and $4.4 million in 2022-23 to maintain class sizes, student support and mental health services, comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, and technology, safety and facilities infrastructure.

Wisconsin Dells

Borrowing $33.685 million to build and equip a new high school and make related site improvements.