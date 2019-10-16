A math interventionist with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District and a Lodi science teacher have been named recipients of a presidential award honoring mathematics and science teachers.
Rebecca Saeman, who works at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, and Michelle Howe, a sixth-grade science and agriculture teacher at Lodi Middle School, are among four Wisconsin teachers who will receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The other Wisconsin teachers are Richard Erickson, a science teacher at Bayfield High School, and Kevin Reese, a math teacher at Clintonville High School.
In all, 215 teachers representing every state, the District of Columbia, United States territories and schools on military bases will receive the award, which has recognized math and science teaching since 1983.
Award winners receive a certificate, a trip to Washington, D.C., for professional development and recognition events, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
The Wisconsin recipients were nominated by the state Department of Public Instruction in 2017 and 2018, the award program cycle, DPI spokesman Benson Gardner said.