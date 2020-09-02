Middleton High School student's petition asks for pass/no pass grading during virtual learning

As the 2020-21 school year approaches, school districts are outlining plans for grading in a virtual learning environment.
Many districts moved to pass/no pass grading in the spring during the sudden switch to virtual as the COVID-19 pandemic forced unexpected closures. But with more time to plan and build their virtual learning environments, schools are moving back to letter grades for high school students this fall.
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, for example, is moving back to its traditional letter grading system for high school, it informed students in an Aug. 28 email.
Not everyone supports the decision.
Middleton High School junior Daria Rudykh started a petition that has gotten more than 175 signatures asking MCPASD to keep the pass/no pass system in place as long as virtual learning continues. Distractions at home, whether siblings to care for or the stress of families losing income during the pandemic, can make it a challenging environment to learn in, she said, in addition to the stress and anxiety of the ongoing pandemic.
“I know that many of my friends can’t really learn online, or struggle to learn online,” Daria said in an interview. “A lot of students have to focus on completely different things.”
In the spring, the pass/no pass system was a way to “ease some of the anxiety our students and families are already facing,” according to a frequently asked questions document on the district’s website. Other districts, including Madison, used a similar rationale.
MCPASD spokesman Perry Hibner wrote in an email that teachers will have the option of a pass/no pass grade for a student “if they deem it necessary to use,” but the district will not change to pass/no pass for all students.
“Many students and parents asked that we use letter grades this fall, which also connotes greater learning expectations,” Hibner wrote. “Many students use letter grades as motivation for themselves. Teachers reported a drop in engagement and motivation when we went to pass/no pass.”
Middleton High School had more than 2,200 students in the 2019-20 school year, according to state data.
“This is actually consistent with practices we have used every year, just conducted on a one-on-one decision-making basis and less public,” Hibner wrote.
Daria said she feels there are other mechanisms for teachers to offer feedback to students, but letter grades at a time when students have other stressors in their life could hurt their GPAs as they prepare to apply to colleges.
“I don’t believe that letter grades are necessary for feedback,” Daria said. “Even with the pass/fail system we had last semester, students were able to get the feedback.”
On the petition, Daria wrote that, “By bringing back letter grades, our school is harming its own students.”
“On the other hand, a pass/fail system would alleviate the major stressors of COVID-19,” Daria wrote. “While Middleton High School students are motivated and driven, the burden of financial hardship, death, and much more affects all of MHS. A ‘low stakes’ semester will result in better outcomes for students.”
