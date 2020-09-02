Middleton High School student's petition asks for pass/no pass grading during virtual learning

“This is actually consistent with practices we have used every year, just conducted on a one-on-one decision-making basis and less public,” Hibner wrote.

Daria said she feels there are other mechanisms for teachers to offer feedback to students, but letter grades at a time when students have other stressors in their life could hurt their GPAs as they prepare to apply to colleges.

“I don’t believe that letter grades are necessary for feedback,” Daria said. “Even with the pass/fail system we had last semester, students were able to get the feedback.”

On the petition, Daria wrote that, “By bringing back letter grades, our school is harming its own students.”

“On the other hand, a pass/fail system would alleviate the major stressors of COVID-19,” Daria wrote. “While Middleton High School students are motivated and driven, the burden of financial hardship, death, and much more affects all of MHS. A ‘low stakes’ semester will result in better outcomes for students.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.