Middleton High School staffer in race-tinged testing incident resigns

A Middleton High School staffer who allegedly used race to segregate students for a district-required test last fall resigned Monday and will leave the district at the end of the current school year on June 30, the Middleton-Cross Plain School District confirmed Wednesday.

Until then, the staff member will remain on paid leave — the same status the person has held since the day after the Oct. 16 incident in which about 60 ninth- and 10th-grade students of color were segregated from the rest of the student body to take the STAR math and literacy test.

District spokesman Perry Hibner was not able to provide the status Wednesday afternoon of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the test.

In an Oct. 18 videotaped statement, Superintendent Dana Monogue called the incident a “mistake” and “wrong,” twice said it caused “harm,” and added “we sincerely apologize.”

“Our administrative team will work with students and staff to deepen and intensify our efforts to tackle issues of racism, anti-Semitism, hate speech and other forms of injustice in our schools,” she said in the nearly four-minute statement.