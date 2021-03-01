Middleton High School junior Daphne Joyce Wu champions sustainability

Teacher Leah Williams has watched in awe as Daphne Joyce Wu has ramped up her school’s environmental initiatives and encouraged other students to follow her lead.

“Daphne is a force to be reckoned with,” said Williams, Middleton High School science teacher and adviser for the school’s Green Team.

“As a teacher, it is pretty amazing to see a club to go from 10 to 15 students to well over 40 in two years. ... I think that has to do with the diversity of projects that Daphne had in mind when she thought of the Green Team’s missions and goals as a club at the school.”

Williams said the school already had an ecology club when Daphne, now a junior, built a website and set a goal of encouraging her school district to rely 100% on renewable energy. So instead of forming an entirely new group, she led the effort to rebrand the club into what is now the Green Team.

It’s no surprise then that Wu was selected as a top high school youth volunteer as part of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Wu is one of 102 honorees across the United States. The other state honoree is Ava Pinnow, 10, of Racine.