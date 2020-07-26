Middleton High School doesn't let COVID-19 curb graduation

Boozer, who will attend Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, said her mom proposed the idea of creating a float with the trailer and then the idea evolved when her stepdad said it should be personalized for Boozer, who posts her art on her fluffypoochie11 Instagram account.

Ace Buchholz, whose hair was dyed nearly the color of the cardinal red graduation gowns, enjoyed the sunroof view.

“It was kind of fun I guess because me and my sister were just kind of fooling around with taking photos and everything,” Buchholz said. "That was the whole reason why I was standing through the roof."

Buchholz appreciated the graduating seniors who approached cars to ask if they could attach a sign for the Black Lives Matter movement. After the ceremony, Buchholz’s family put the sign on their house and went back to offer the group some water.

Graduate CJ Ejiogu rode in a car with a sign that read, “Uplift our Black Students!!”

“It is good that they are trying to spread awareness,” he said of the group distributing the signs. “I wish I would have walked across the stage, but it was good that we had (the drive-through) because of this pandemic.”