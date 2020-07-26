Middleton High School doesn't let COVID-19 curb graduation

MIDDLETON — Middleton High School long held out hope for a more traditional graduation ceremony this year. But when that didn’t happen, it got creative and so did the students.
The next best thing was an event that allowed students and their families to drive up Saturday to the front of the high school where the graduates' names were announced and they received their diplomas. Then they were able to get out of their cars to have a professional photographer take their picture, a copy of which they will receive for free.
Some students expanded on the idea by decorating their vehicles and standing up inside them so they could poke out of the sunroof. Some vehicles displayed signs to support the Black Lives Matter movement or to thank the school staff.
In the case of Zielyn Boozer, she stood in a U-Haul trailer with built-up sides that was pulled by her family. She covered up the company advertising on the sides with her artwork. The experience turned the alternative graduation event into a positive for her.
“It was a lot of fun because I put it together," she said. "I think it was as much fun as if it was a walk-up graduation or formal one."
Principal Peg Shoemaker said the school tried to come up with some rituals that would be meaningful, such as having the students drive under an arch made with balloons and a canopy created by a series of tents.
“The creativity of some of the students was just wonderful — hitching trailers and decorating cars,” Shoemaker said. “Part of why I love being a principal is watching kids launch into the next phase of their life. This was meaningful to the staff as well.”
The event was livestreamed for those who couldn't attend. In addition, a virtual graduation ceremony video was shared Saturday with the Class of 2020 and their families.
Graduation had been planned for May 31 at its traditional site at the Alliant Energy Center. But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a time there was hope that an event could be held this past weekend at Breitenbach Stadium with students and their families taking turns in the stadium, said Perry Hibner, director of communications for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. But it was apparent by the July 11 decision deadline that such a plan wouldn’t be feasible because of the limited number of people who would be allowed in the stadium at one time.
“We would have done it nonstop over a couple of days,” Hibner said.
That’s when the school turned toward the drive-up event. About 325 students were expected of around 540 at both Middleton High School and the charter high school, Clark Street Community School. But when the day came, the attendance had grown to between 350 and 400.
Boozer, who will attend Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, said her mom proposed the idea of creating a float with the trailer and then the idea evolved when her stepdad said it should be personalized for Boozer, who posts her art on her fluffypoochie11 Instagram account.
Ace Buchholz, whose hair was dyed nearly the color of the cardinal red graduation gowns, enjoyed the sunroof view.
“It was kind of fun I guess because me and my sister were just kind of fooling around with taking photos and everything,” Buchholz said. "That was the whole reason why I was standing through the roof."
Buchholz appreciated the graduating seniors who approached cars to ask if they could attach a sign for the Black Lives Matter movement. After the ceremony, Buchholz’s family put the sign on their house and went back to offer the group some water.
Graduate CJ Ejiogu rode in a car with a sign that read, “Uplift our Black Students!!”
“It is good that they are trying to spread awareness,” he said of the group distributing the signs. “I wish I would have walked across the stage, but it was good that we had (the drive-through) because of this pandemic.”
Lizzy Weiss-Rosen and her mom, Jeanne Weis, and some others watched the event from across the street. Weiss-Rosen, a graduate who lives next to the school, later took part herself. While Buchholz said it moved much quicker earlier, by the time Weiss-Rosen got in line toward the end of the alphabet she waited for an hour. But she arrived in style, sitting in the back of her dad’s red convertible — a 1999 BMW Z3 Roadster — that Weiss-Rosen drives in the summer.
“It was worth it to me. I had a lot of fun,” she said. “I love cars so I thought it was cool that I got to graduate in my car.”
In addition to Shoemaker and Jill Gurtner, principal of Clark Street Community School, who passed the diplomas out to their respective students, other administrators, the district superintendent and support staff were involved.
“I was so thrilled to be able to really look at each student and look in their eyes and congratulate them and give them best wishes,” Shoemaker said. “It was bittersweet, too, and I saw that in the eyes of the parents. This is not what anyone wanted.”
Shoemaker said she had more of a connection with families than she normally would have. Some students were the first to be graduating in their families and Shoemaker saw tears in their parents’ eyes.
“The beautiful part about being a high school principal is you get to be part of the person’s story,” she said.
