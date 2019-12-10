Middleton High School closed Wednesday because of 'serious' threats on social media

Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School will be closed Wednesday because of credible threats made on social media, according to the school district.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District announced Tuesday evening in a Facebook post that classes are canceled at the two high school campuses "due to serious and specific threats on social media."

The Middleton Police Department said it is working with the school district to investigate the threats.

Elementary and middle schools in the district will be open but with an increased police presence, the district said.

In a letter sent to teachers at one of the six elementary schools in the district, school officials said the building will be secure throughout the day with no outside recesses. Officials said the school expects many parents will choose to keep their children at home.

Perry Hibner, spokesman for the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, said the threats were made in multiple posts on Instagram, and Middleton Police were not sure if one or more people were responsible.

"The threats weren't directed toward a specific person, but police officials thought they were credible," Hibner said.

