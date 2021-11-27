Middleton High School cancels Monday classes, goes remote for rest of week after water damage

Burst pipes and water damage at Middleton High School has resulted in the cancellation of Monday classes, and students will have classes remotely for the remainder of the week, the district said in an email to families.
Frozen pipes that later burst over Thanksgiving break damaged sections on the new, north end of the school in a three-story part of the building, the district said. A company will assess the damage and evaluate it for health and safety impacts.
After a classless Monday, students will have classes remotely Tuesday through Friday. Students must log in to their email accounts by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to get specific instructions about their coursework.
For students needing internet access, learning space and internet access will be available at Clark Street Community School (CSCS), the district said.
“For students who ride the bus, Transportation will pick you up at your normal time and location. For all students needing internet, please head to CSCS when you arrive and stop at the office for further instructions,” the district said.
Families may pick up lunch for students at either Glacier Creek or Kromrey middle schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. every day this week.