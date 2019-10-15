A math interventionist with the Middleton-Cross Plains School District was named Tuesday a recipient for a presidential award honoring mathematics and science teachers.
Rebecca Saeman, who works at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, is one of the four Wisconsin teachers who will receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
In all, 215 teachers representing every state, the District of Columbia, United States territories and schools on military bases were named recipients of the award, which has recognized math and science teaching since 1983.
The other Wisconsin teachers are: Richard Erickson, a science teacher at Bayfield High School; Michelle Howe, a science teacher at Lodi Middle School; and Kevin Reese, a math teacher at Clintonville High School.
Winners of the award receive a certificate, a trip to Washington D.C. for professional development and recognition events, and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
The Wisconsin recipients were nominated by the state Department of Public Instruction in 2017 and 2018, per the award program cycle, DPI spokesman Benson Gardner said.