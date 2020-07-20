Middleton-Cross Plains School District extends contract for police in schools

Breaking away from Madison’s recent decision to remove police officers from its schools, the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board on Monday voted to extend its contract for school resource officers.
Citing the need for relationship building between officers and students and protection from school shootings, the board voted unanimously to re-approve the contract with the Middleton Police Department. But board members said the district would conduct a “comprehensive evaluation” of the program.
The board had already approved on June 22 contracts with Middleton and the village of Cross Plains to continue stationing officers at Middleton High School and Kromrey and Glacier Creek middle schools. Middleton officers have been at the high school and Kromrey for some 30 and 20 years, respectively.
But on July 7, the Middleton City Council voted against renewing its contract with the district for one officer each at the high school and Kromrey Middle School, amid pressure from residents opposed to the school-based officers. The council is set to reconsider that decision at its meeting Tuesday evening.
At Monday’s meeting, school board members heard a presentation from the district and the Middleton Police Department on the value of the school resource officer program.
Current and past school resource officers, or SROs, told of their efforts to learn about students’ lives and families, provide support for struggling students, pursue alternatives to arrest, respond to sexual assaults, encourage students to attend classes, discourage drug use and build students’ trust of law enforcement.
Former SRO Tyler Loether said he was the first officer to arrive at Middleton High School in 2018 when a gunman shot four people at a nearby software company. Although the shooter did not come to the school, it was put on lockdown for 90 minutes.
“I believe a rush to abolish SROs to create change for the sake of change is a mistake,” Loether said.
The Madison School Board on June 29 voted to end its own SRO contract with the city. Madison’s City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to support the termination. A majority of council members have already signaled their support.
Opponents of SROs have noted that Black students are disproportionately cited and arrested in school. Middleton Cross-Plains school board member Sean Hyland said having an armed officer can also be “fairly intimidating” for students.
The district received 27 written comments on the SRO program, 10 in support and 17 wanting the program abolished. None of the comments were read at the meeting. They were also not posted online.
Citizens could not comment via video at the online meeting, which was held via Zoom, because of technological limitations, District Spokesman Perry Hibner said.
“We believe there is real value in citizen comments, but there are challenges with doing so in a virtual setting,” Hibner said.
Hibner said an attorney for the district confirmed officials were not required to read the comments aloud; rather, they just needed to indicate how many were received and what position they supported. Members of the board said they took the written comments into account.
Board members ultimately decided the program needs to be analyzed to see if it helps or hurts students.
The evaluation of the program will include a review of the available research, a study of alternative safety models, community surveys, data collection on citations and focus groups of students, family and staff.
The board plans to hear recommendations from the evaluation in January.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!