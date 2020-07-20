Middleton-Cross Plains School District extends contract for police in schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Breaking away from Madison’s recent decision to remove police officers from its schools, the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board on Monday voted to extend its contract for school resource officers.

Citing the need for relationship building between officers and students and protection from school shootings, the board voted unanimously to re-approve the contract with the Middleton Police Department. But board members said the district would conduct a “comprehensive evaluation” of the program.

The board had already approved on June 22 contracts with Middleton and the village of Cross Plains to continue stationing officers at Middleton High School and Kromrey and Glacier Creek middle schools. Middleton officers have been at the high school and Kromrey for some 30 and 20 years, respectively.

But on July 7, the Middleton City Council voted against renewing its contract with the district for one officer each at the high school and Kromrey Middle School, amid pressure from residents opposed to the school-based officers. The council is set to reconsider that decision at its meeting Tuesday evening.

At Monday’s meeting, school board members heard a presentation from the district and the Middleton Police Department on the value of the school resource officer program.