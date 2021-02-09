Middleton-Cross Plains School Board votes to return students to in-person hybrid learning

The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board voted unanimously Monday to return all students to in-person learning through a phased, hybrid model.

Students in grades five through eight will return on Feb. 22 and students in grades nine through 12 will return on March 11 to in-person hybrid learning. Students in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade began in-person hybrid learning on Feb. 1. Parents have the option to keep their students in fully online learning if they prefer.

Members of the board had the opportunity to tour schools in January and February to see what kind of mitigation efforts will be put in place to protect students and staff ahead of their vote.

“I don’t think there’s really enough words to describe how clear it is how much work the staff, the educators, have done to prepare those schools for a safe return,” school board member Bob Hesselbein said. “It’s impressive and I hope the people in our community understand exactly how much work these people have done.”