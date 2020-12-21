Middleton-Cross Plains School Board votes to return grades K-4 to in-person classes with blended model

“This new guidance set us on a new path,” Monogue said.

The blended learning model to be implemented by the district will split the K-12 student body up into two separate cohorts that will attend school in-person for two days each week. They’ll take part in online learning for the remaining three days. Students in grade 4K will also be divided up into two cohorts, but will attend school for four half days per week, split between the morning and afternoon.

Under a plan recommended by Monogue, the blended model provides target dates for grades K-4 to return on Feb. 1, grades 5-8 on Feb. 22 and grades 9-12 on March 11. Parents will have the option to keep their students in a fully online learning model if they prefer.

Monogue said it’s possible for the district to return to online-only learning in the event of a staffing shortage or an outbreak of COVID-19 cases after implementation.

“We want to ensure our families know they need to have a backup plan in place so that if we need to quarantine a classroom or have a school pivot to virtual learning, they are prepared,” she said.

Members of the board appeared conflicted ahead of the vote on whether to send children back into classrooms amid the pandemic.