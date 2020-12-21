Middleton-Cross Plains School Board votes to return grades K-4 to in-person classes with blended model

The Middleton-Cross Plains School Board voted unanimously Monday to return grades K-4 to in-person instruction with a blended learning model in February.
The board will revisit a vote to bring back students in older grades during their Feb. 8 meeting after they've had the opportunity to observe virus mitigation measures in school buildings.
The district decided to consider a return to in-person learning following new recommendations from Public Health Madison and Dane County that call for a phased approach for reopening based on new protocol instead of COVID-19 metrics.
“We decided early in the fall to strictly adhere to these recommendations, therefore we have remained in a virtual setting,” Superintendent Dana Monogue said. “The updated guidance provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County a week ago is a significant departure from the previous information we were basing our decisions upon.”
New guidance, new path
The city-county health department no longer provides specific metrics to guide school reopening, but instead has a list of requirements and recommendations for districts to consider before bringing students back into buildings, Monogue said. Those requirements include new hygiene and cleaning procedures, as well as protective measures, implementing the department's action plan for COVID-19 cases in schools and staff training among other measures.
“This new guidance set us on a new path,” Monogue said.
The blended learning model to be implemented by the district will split the K-12 student body up into two separate cohorts that will attend school in-person for two days each week. They’ll take part in online learning for the remaining three days. Students in grade 4K will also be divided up into two cohorts, but will attend school for four half days per week, split between the morning and afternoon.
Under a plan recommended by Monogue, the blended model provides target dates for grades K-4 to return on Feb. 1, grades 5-8 on Feb. 22 and grades 9-12 on March 11. Parents will have the option to keep their students in a fully online learning model if they prefer.
Monogue said it’s possible for the district to return to online-only learning in the event of a staffing shortage or an outbreak of COVID-19 cases after implementation.
“We want to ensure our families know they need to have a backup plan in place so that if we need to quarantine a classroom or have a school pivot to virtual learning, they are prepared,” she said.
Members of the board appeared conflicted ahead of the vote on whether to send children back into classrooms amid the pandemic.
"I want to trust the administration, I want to move kids forward, I want kids back in school, no doubt about it," board vice president Bob Green said. "At this particular point in time, we're concerned about both the kids as well as the staff members."
"Going back to school in a pandemic is hard, and everyone on this call knows how difficult this has been, we have all lost sleep over this," board member Todd Smith said. "We need to have courage to do this."
Pressure to return
The decision came after a group of 50 parents and students marched Monday afternoon from Middleton High School to the District Services Center, carrying signs that read "Give all kids a school choice," to protest the district’s current online-learning model.
Shaney Andler, a Middleton High School parent who runs the nonprofit Bridge Volunteering that helps high school students meet volunteering criteria required to graduate, said she wants to see a plan that will get children in all grades back into school buildings more quickly than what is currently offered.
“I think we’ve seen enough research and enough data to show that (in-person learning) is working in other cities,” she said.
Andler said online-only learning has been life-changing for her son.
“It’s been almost personality altering, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “These years are so formative and these guys got shorted of a really, really important time in their life. I worry about the ramifications of that.”
The school board received a large volume of letters and emails from parents and students ahead of the vote to adopt a blended learning model for all grades, including a petition with more than 200 signatures in support of reopening schools for in-person learning.
Recall effort
The district, composed of roughly 7,200 students across six elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school and a charter high school, moved to online-only learning in March when the pandemic hit south central Wisconsin.
Two members of the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board were targeted as a part of a recall effort after their choice to move to online-only learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year. The effort was dropped after organizers failed to obtain the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall vote.
The Madison School District has said it plans to announce its decision on whether to return to in-person learning on Jan. 8.
