Middleton-Cross Plains School Board candidate drops out of spring election contest

A candidate for the Middleton-Cross Plains School Board is no longer seeking to join the body, leaving the race uncontested four weeks before the spring election.

Matthew Thompson, a 2020 graduate of the district, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race included on the April 6 ballot, leaving Gail Shepler as the lone candidate actively campaigning for the open seat.

"Our community deserves candidates that can be fully invested in this election and for the future of our district and at this current moment in time I don't think I can be that person," Thompson wrote in the post.

His name will still appear on in-person and absentee ballots, which have already been printed, but Thompson encouraged district residents to vote for Shepler, whom he wrote "has a wealth of experience as an educator, with specific focus on social justice."

"I sincerely believe she has our community's best interest at heart," Thompson wrote. "I will be voting for Gail for area IV and I think you should, too."

Shepler, a mother of two and former first-grade teacher, took first place in a three-way primary in February.