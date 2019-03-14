The Middleton-Cross Plains School District is set to hire a new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday, pending final approval from the School Board.
The board will vote Monday on whether to hire Dana Monogue, an assistant superintendent in a suburban Milwaukee school district, to replace retiring Superintendent George Mavroulis. She would start July 1.
Monogue has been an assistant superintendent for the Elmbrook School District, which includes students from Brookfield and Elm Grove, since 2012.
“I am humbled and excited to join the (Middleton-Cross Plains) team,’’ Monogue said. “I have been impressed by the district’s goals and aspirations for students, our staff and the greater community.’’
Monogue was selected from more than 30 applicants for the superintendent position, 10 of whom were interviewed and six of whom were presented to the School Board.
Mavroulis, who will retire at the end of the school year, has been an administrator in the district for nearly 30 years and was superintendent of the district for the past three years.
In the Elmbrook School District, Monogue promoted student-centered learning, inclusive practices and clear learning targets.
In 2014, Monogue earned a doctorate from UW-Milwaukee with a dissertation on changing student demographics and suburban school leadership.