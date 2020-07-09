Middleton-Cross Plains latest to reconsider police in schools

Cross Plains Police Chief Tony Ruesga said an officer has been based at Glacier Creek for four years, and district spokesman Perry Hibner said Middleton officers have been at the high school and Kromrey for some 30 and 20 years, respectively.

Ruesga said the Cross Plains Village Board unanimously approved the school resource officer, or SRO, contract with the district on June 30, but “it wasn’t without controversy,” and as a result the district and village planned to meet to consider the program’s future.

Hibner said that prior to Tuesday’s Middleton City Council meeting, the district “had begun work on a committee that would have looked at school resource officers and determining what changes, if any, would be made to the program.”

He said the committee was expected to be made up of staff, administration, students and police, and that the district had also “wanted to include some of the alumni and adults who had reached out requesting that we eliminate SRO positions immediately.”

With Middleton’s decision to end its contract with the district, he wasn’t sure if the city would be a part of that group.

Ruesga said that while he supports Glacier Creek’s SRO program, he also supports the effort to study and possibly change it.