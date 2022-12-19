Memorial High School's culinary class just got sweeter

Culinary basics is a sweet class this time of year.

Recipes that might normally include vegetables are set aside for making sugar cookies and other sweet treats. The students in Marge Brutscher’s class at Memorial High School weren’t complaining.

Brutscher, who teaches family/consumer science, said the students’ personalities came out when they were decorating cookies. Some created intricate designs.

“For some it’s just, ‘Give me all the frosting,’” she said.

Freshman Niko Feller said making the sugar cookies was his favorite cooking day so far.

“The frosting made it taste better,” he said of the recipe.

Brutscher figures some students don’t have a chance to make the special cookies at home and gives out baggies for students to take some with them. The students were divided into groups, so several recipes were made.

Sophomore Maryam Yassin, whose group was making graham cracker toffee, said her family will make cookies popular around here this time of year as well as some traditional recipes from Egypt and India because of her heritage.

Next week students will go back to recipes like grilled cheese and tomato soup, Brutscher said.

Just like the name implies, Brutscher said she is trying to teach students basic skills. The semester-long class, which is open to all grades, resonates with some students who do best in hands-on classes.

The class also is influenced by Brutscher’s background of growing up on a farm in central Minnesota and now living on one between Arena and Mazomanie.

She said she talks to her students about farm life — like how the color of egg yolks will differ if the chickens are on a free-range diet versus being caged.

Brutscher said she has told her students her family cooked everything in butter and bought a case of it at a time.

“I’m very picky about what butter we use in class,” she said. “I do a lot of farm-to-table kind of stuff.”

At the beginning of the semester, Brutscher said, students learned about food preservation because it was canning season. As part of that, they made 36 quarts of salsa with tomatoes and onions Brutscher received from a neighbor’s garden. Before the semester ends, the students will use the salsa to make tacos.

The students cooked with apples when they were ripening and learned how to make apple crisp in the microwave. Some of the apples came from Brutscher’s trees.

Last year Brutscher did a twist on the traditional Thanksgiving meal by bringing in two of her chickens, which she cooked, and then had the students make side dishes.

The students also save fruit and vegetable peelings for Brutscher’s goats.

“It’s pretty cool and kind of unique,” sophomore Owen Bird said about Brutscher’s background.

The class also had a chili cook-off with teachers and former students serving as judges.

Junior Abdullahi Ahmed, who likes the hands-on nature of the class, said his team won. The head chef was junior Dajon Shannon, who brought in his mother’s chili recipe, while the other teams got their recipes off the internet.

Brutscher also had the students dry beef to make jerky and dry different kinds of fruit.

“I learn how to make new stuff every day,” sophomore Jamiah Freeman said.

Students’ reasons for taking the class ranged from liking to cook to a chance to take something other than study hall.

Yassin enrolled in the class because a friend also did and she said it sounded like fun.

“‘Miss B’ is a fun teacher, and you get to make yummy food,” she said.

Feller said he took the class because he wants to learn skills so he can cook in the future.

Sophomore Yusra Rakhangi said making pizza was her favorite thing the class has made. The students made a traditional pizza from scratch and chose their toppings. They also made a fruit pizza.

Sophomore Julie Chavez said she likes that the class is hands on, which is a change from other classes she has.

“It is one of the classes I look forward to most,” she said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.