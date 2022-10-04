McFarland school equity administrator resigns after saying N-word to student

A McFarland school administrator has resigned, effective immediately, after using a racial epithet in a conversation with a student.

Anne Nichols, the former associate principal and district equity coordinator, gave her resignation to the McFarland School Board on Monday, saying in the letter that she was "disappointed" in how the situation has evolved.

According to her resignation letter, on Sept. 13, while addressing a complaint that a student had said the N-word to another student, Nichols repeated the word while asking a clarifying question. She said she repeated the word in full.

In addition to her administrative role, Nichols was serving as the district's equity coordinator, a part-time position that was just introduced this school year. The coordinator's role is to develop programs and advise staff about diversity.

"While I immediately recognized my mistake and apologized, I acknowledge the impact that hearing this word can have. I know there are inaccurate rumors being shared regarding what occurred, and I want to be clear that in my 33 years of education I have never used a racial slur against a student or any other human being," Nichols wrote in the letter.

A petition had been created calling for Nichols to be fired from the district, and had garnered 600 signatures as of Wednesday. The petition stated the student involved in the incident was African American, but Nichols did not specify that in her letter.

The district is hiring an interim associate principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a letter Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer sent to district families and staff Tuesday. High school program support teacher Matt Ecklund is assisting in the role until the interim position is filled.

On Sept. 15, Tarnutzer had addressed the issue in an email to families, saying that an incident took place involving the racial slur and that the district has "addressed this matter with the students and staff members involved."

"The District hopes students, families and staff members appreciate that the District cannot comment further on this matter as it involves a confidential pupil and personnel matter," the superintendent said.

Tarnutzer and the director of teaching and learning will fill the district's educational equity efforts for the remainder of the year.

In the email sent to families and staff on Tuesday, Tarnutzer said, "I recognize that some of you are frustrated by the limited communication that was provided by the district about this event as well as the amount of time that it has taken to get to this point. It has been difficult to be transparent and at the same time follow the legal advice of school attorneys. Please know that I hear you and welcome your feedback."

He said the incident is being used to develop a plan with specific steps to address future issues, and that the district will continue to provide support to staff and students impacted by the incident.