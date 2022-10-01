McFarland school administrator accused of calling student N-word; District declines comment

A McFarland School District administrator is facing allegations of referring to a Black student as the N-word earlier this month, prompting district officials to only say they have addressed the incident but decline further comment.

Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer said in an email to families on Sept. 15 that an incident took place involving the racial slur and that the District has "addressed this matter with the students and staff members involved."

"The District hopes students, families and staff members appreciate that the District cannot comment further on this matter as it involves a confidential pupil and personnel matter," Tarnutzer said.

In a more lengthy statement on Monday, McFarland High School Principal Jeff Finstad and Associate Principal Sarah Busalacchi said they were reaching out to student groups to "listen and generate a dialogue to identify how we can move forward."

"For some students, this incident has led them to share other experiences in their life that they hadn't shared," the two administrators said. "We are grateful for the wisdom they have shared, and their courage to speak their truth."

An online petition that had received about 400 signatures as of Friday afternoon is calling on the district to fire the administrator. The petition also accuses the administrator of covering up sexual misconduct at the school.

The Wisconsin State Journal is not naming the administrator since it could not confirm their identity.

