McFarland High becomes first school chapter of We Are Many-United Against Hate

Nichols said it’s special to be the first high school chapter of the organization, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being that first school, it’s showing us that we’re still able to make a difference, we’re still able to impact lives,” she said. “The world is so heavy right now and it’s going to take all of us to lift it up.

“It’s like the best thing I’ve done all year.”

The students will continue to work with their peers at school, but also plan to spread their message beyond the school’s walls to the larger community. Valery said that as someone who has been an advocate as an individual, including starting an anti-hate speech petition earlier this year, it’s nice to have others to support the work.

“It kind of gives us those opportunities more than just reaching out on our own,” Valery said.

Having peers to look over letters to political leaders or to offer new ideas that build on what she's advocating for is "very helpful," she said, adding that the group provides "a great place to find new opportunities to promote" unity and change.