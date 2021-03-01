McFarland community in uproar after teacher constructs COVID 'fort' in classroom

Parents of children in the McFarland School District objected after photos began circulating online of a "fort" a high school teacher built around his desk to protect him from COVID-19 after the district returned to in-person instruction last month.

The enclosure, built out of what appeared to be a clear plastic tarp and wood, surrounded the teacher’s desk from floor to ceiling, complete with a door on a hinge and a vent connected to a window that led outside.

Parents in the Open McFarland Schools Facebook group took issue with the construction, saying it cast doubt on whether the teacher can effectively teach from inside the "fort."

In a statement to parents Monday, McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said the teacher had lost a close family member to COVID-19 and felt anxious about returning to the classroom. His class has since been moved to the library to allow for more space between students and the teacher and the enclosure has been removed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}