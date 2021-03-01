 Skip to main content
McFarland community in uproar after teacher constructs COVID 'fort' in classroom
Parents of children in the McFarland School District objected after photos began circulating online of a "fort" a high school teacher built around his desk to protect him from COVID-19 after the district returned to in-person instruction last month.

The enclosure, built out of what appeared to be a clear plastic tarp and wood, surrounded the teacher’s desk from the floor almost to the ceiling, complete with a door on a hinge and a vent connected to a window that led outside.

Parents in the Open McFarland Schools Facebook group expressed concern about the construction, saying it cast doubt on whether the teacher can effectively teach from inside the "fort" and took issue with the district for not halting its construction.

In a statement to parents Monday, McFarland Superintendent Andrew Briddell said the teacher had lost a close family member to COVID-19 and felt anxious about returning to the classroom. His class has since been moved to the library to allow for more space between students and the teacher and the enclosure has been removed.

“The Student Learning Center, our library, is a very large space and the teacher no longer needs the enclosure to feel comfortable,” Briddell said. “Our hope is that with each day of in-person learning people who are less comfortable with it are gradually able to become more comfortable with support from the district. This is true for students, families, and staff. It takes some time and each individual person experiences the transition a little differently.”

McFarland High School began its second week of in-person instruction on Monday.

A representative from the district teacher's union, McFarland Federation of Teachers, declined to comment on the construction of the 'fort'.

"We're supportive of staff members who are seeking out safe conditions as possible, especially those staff members whose individual health and family members health is at risk," Jerry Herbst, president of the McFarland teacher's union, said. "I think our administration is doing a good job of working through this and being respectful of the students learning environment as well as the safety concerns of this teacher."

6,200 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of some we've lost

