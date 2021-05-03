MayFest brings Madison Waldorf School students together to celebrate spring

The students also made traditional May baskets filled with flowers donated by local businesses.

Because the festival landed on Arbor Day, this year the school planted two fruit trees on the grounds through a donation by a school family that owns a tree-care service. One song performed by the seventh- and eighth-graders was in recognition of observance of International Workers’ Day on May 1.

Fourth-grader Paljor Amba said at the start of the day he was not happy having to wear a mask during the festival, including when he was singing, but he still was looking forward to hanging out with friends and doing some of the activities.

Students were encouraged to dress up, and fourth-grader Nani Arakawa made the best of the mask requirement by wearing a floral one that matched her poncho and skirt. Third-grader River Nelson wore a vest with a flower tucked into the pocket and a fedora decorated with flowers.

Eckenstein said the festivals not only allow the school to keep track of the seasons, they are also a way to acknowledge the transitions students are going through.