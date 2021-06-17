May poll shows most MMSD families planned on being in-person this fall

Nearly 90% of Madison Metropolitan School District families in a late-May poll indicated they expected to opt for in-person learning this fall.
The so-called voluntary flash poll, which was available to families, students and staff from May 24-26, was filled out by 6,418 families, 2,189 students in grades 3-11 and 1,674 staff members. In a set of three questions, it looked forward to fall as well as back on the school experience this spring.
Two weeks later, district officials announced there would be a return to five-days-a-week, in-person instruction this fall, along with limited virtual options.
Of the 6,418 families that responded, 89% indicated they would choose in-person instruction, with another 6% uncertain. That left 4% choosing virtual instruction in a model in which students would learn along with teachers and other classmates and 1% choosing independent online learning.
The 2,189 student respondents were less likely to choose in-person, with just 78% choosing that option. Of the remaining 22%, 14% responded “don’t know,” 5% indicated interest in live virtual instruction and 3% responded in favor of independent virtual learning.
Staff weighed in on what mode of instruction they were comfortable delivering in the fall and had the option to select multiple choices. Of the 1,674 respondents, 77% selected in-person instruction, 22% chose independent virtual instruction, 17% chose concurrent virtual learning and 4% were unsure. Others were retiring or did not work in a classroom setting.
As has been seen around the country as schools considered reopenings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there were racial disparities in the responses. White families were much more likely to indicate a plan to choose in-person instruction this fall, at 93%, than those of color.
Black parents, for example, were at 77% for in-person instruction this fall, while Hispanic or Latino parents and Asian or Pacific Islander parents were both just below 75%. Multiracial parents were at 84%.
Student respondents saw similar trends, with 77% of white students and 76% of multiracial students choosing in-person compared to 70% of Hispanic or Latino students, 65% of Black students and 62% of Asian or Pacific Islander students.
In reflecting on this spring, it was clear staff were the most dissatisfied with the concurrent instruction model the district put in place as it completed a phased-in return to in-person learning for some students. Teachers in most classrooms were responsible for delivering instruction to students both in the classroom and online at the same time.
Of the respondents who were teachers, educational assistants and substitutes, 63% were either “very dissatisfied” or “dissatisfied” with the concurrent learning model. Just 13% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied,” with the other 24% “neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.”
Students and parents tended to be more satisfied, with 42% of parents responding positively compared to 24% who were dissatisfied. For students, 53% were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with 15% “very dissatisfied” or “dissatisfied.”
The results, included in the June 3 Weekly Update to the School Board, also broke down responses by students and parents learning in-person and remotely.
In-person students were more likely to be satisfied, with 55% in the positive categories and 15% responding with dissatisfaction. Of those learning remotely, 46% were satisfied and 18% were dissatisfied.
Parents of students learning both in-person and remotely had similar satisfaction rates, with 44% of those learning in-person and 42% of those learning remotely expressing satisfaction. For parents with in-person students, 28% were dissatisfied with concurrent instruction compared to 24% of those with students learning remotely.
All of the groups had 28% or more who were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied with concurrent instruction.
