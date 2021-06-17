May poll shows most MMSD families planned on being in-person this fall

Black parents, for example, were at 77% for in-person instruction this fall, while Hispanic or Latino parents and Asian or Pacific Islander parents were both just below 75%. Multiracial parents were at 84%.

Student respondents saw similar trends, with 77% of white students and 76% of multiracial students choosing in-person compared to 70% of Hispanic or Latino students, 65% of Black students and 62% of Asian or Pacific Islander students.

In reflecting on this spring, it was clear staff were the most dissatisfied with the concurrent instruction model the district put in place as it completed a phased-in return to in-person learning for some students. Teachers in most classrooms were responsible for delivering instruction to students both in the classroom and online at the same time.