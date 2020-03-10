Matthew Gutierrez looks to 'unify the community' as Madison superintendent

"I can understand why this is a sensitive issue to a particular group of people in our community," Gutierrez said. "Why can I understand that? Because I have experienced it before."

He said as a 21-year-old teacher he was visiting his older brother when police were called to his brother's home about loud music.

Gutierrez said he was "removed from the home, handcuffed and thrown to the ground, so I've lived it, and it's vivid, and it's real, and it's fresh."

For officers stationed at the high schools, he said the district needs to ensure they are appropriately trained in deescalation techniques.

Gutierrez added, though, that if police officers were removed and something happens that requires an officer, the first officer to respond might not have familiarity with dealing with children or deescalation.

After taking questions from reporters, Glendale Elementary students had the opportunity to ask Gutierrez questions.

When asked by a fourth grader about why he wanted to become a superintendent, Gutierrez said he had it in his mind since high school because it's an opportunity to coach principals and serve as a role model.