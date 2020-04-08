Matthew Gutierrez isn’t coming to Madison. What does MMSD do now?

Additionally, the board would have to determine who would hold the interim position beyond July. When Belmore and district spokesman Tim LeMonds were asked in an email Tuesday if Belmore would be willing to extend her contract if the board requested it, LeMonds wrote that “there needs to be time to process and consider options on how to best move forward.”

“Dr. Belmore's contract as Interim Superintendent runs through the end of July, and despite this news, she has indicated her focus will continue to be on our families, in providing them with the necessary support and meaningful opportunities for their children to learn for the remainder of the school year,” LeMonds wrote. “When the Board of Education is ready to consider options moving forward, Dr. Belmore has indicated that she will work closely with the board to determine which of those options is in the best interest of the MMSD community.”

Another administrative staff member could be promoted into the interim position and given the chance to move into a permanent role, as well.

