Matthew Gutierrez isn’t coming to Madison. What does MMSD do now?

The news of Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent-hire Matthew Gutierrez rescinding his acceptance came as a shock Monday night.
Gutierrez, who was hired in January and set to take over June 1, wrote a March 31 letter addressed to School Board president Gloria Reyes to inform her of his decision to remain in the Seguin Independent School District in Texas, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other board members found out Monday night in a closed session meeting.
The immediate shock will soon have to give way for solutions. Interim superintendent Jane Belmore’s contract runs through the end of July.
In the news release announcing Gutierrez’s decision, the district said the School Board would meet in an upcoming closed session to “decide next steps and to carefully evaluate all options."
“No additional information is available at this time,” the statement said.
But what are those options?
Among them would be returning to the candidate pool from the fall, when consultant BWP and Associates helped attract a group of 31 applicants. Gutierrez was one of three finalists, all from out of state, chosen from the group by the board.
They could also use a clause in the letter of understanding with BWP and Associates that allowed for a new search “at no cost to the District except for expenses” if the relationship was ended “by resignation or termination within a one year period of initial employment.”
While Gutierrez never actually began his employment, BWP’s Kevin Castner wrote in an email the consulting firm would “honor that clause and work with the Board as they decide their next steps and our involvement.”
If they opted to do a new search, the timeline would present its own issues.
Trying to have someone in place by next school year would be a tall task given the pandemic, both for finding someone who wants to leave their current district and conducting a transparent interview process. The initial search included a “Day in the District” for each of the three finalists — something that would be a challenge to recreate virtually.
Additionally, the board would have to determine who would hold the interim position beyond July. When Belmore and district spokesman Tim LeMonds were asked in an email Tuesday if Belmore would be willing to extend her contract if the board requested it, LeMonds wrote that “there needs to be time to process and consider options on how to best move forward.”
“Dr. Belmore's contract as Interim Superintendent runs through the end of July, and despite this news, she has indicated her focus will continue to be on our families, in providing them with the necessary support and meaningful opportunities for their children to learn for the remainder of the school year,” LeMonds wrote. “When the Board of Education is ready to consider options moving forward, Dr. Belmore has indicated that she will work closely with the board to determine which of those options is in the best interest of the MMSD community.”
Another administrative staff member could be promoted into the interim position and given the chance to move into a permanent role, as well.
